Trump, in response to Trudeau's resignation, again offers Canada to become the 51st US state

US President-elect Donald Trump has reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to resign on Monday, January 6, suggesting that now is a good time for Canada to join the United States. UNN reports this with reference to People.

“A lot of people in Canada like being the 51st state,” Trump wrote sarcastically on the social network Truth, referring to his statement that Canada should not be its own country.

“If Canada were to unite with the United States, there would be no tariffs, taxes would be greatly reduced, and they would be completely protected from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships constantly surrounding them,” he continued. “Together, what a great nation that would be!!!”

At a press conference on Monday, Trudeau said he plans to step down as leader of Canada as soon as a successor is elected.

On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, Trudeau's popularity among voters was already falling, partly due to economic problems such as inflation and housing shortages.

After Trump's election, his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods increased concerns about economic stability in Canada.

In November, Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump and discuss U.S.-Canadian relations. Instead, Trump began mocking Trudeau, saying that Canada should become a state of the United Statesand calling the prime minister its “governor.”