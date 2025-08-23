Extensive geography, various topics: Vlasiuk revealed details about sanctions against citizens of various countries sponsoring the Russian Federation

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy, provided details about the sanctions against 28 foreigners who sponsor the Russian occupation regime, which were introduced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

100% synchronization of Canadian sanctions this year. Extensive geography, various topics - the message states.

Vlasiuk noted that among them are Russian businessman Jamaldin Pashaev, whose "Transmorflot" and related companies transported weapons from Iran, Syria, and North Korea for Russia; former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who spreads Kremlin narratives from Russia; as well as the companies "Cloud Quantum Technologies" (quantum computing for defense), "Absolut-Insurance" (insurance of the "shadow fleet"), and "Baltika," seized from Carlsberg in favor of the Kremlin.

Sanctions synchronization with partners is critically important for increasing pressure on Russia, preventing circumvention of restrictions, and demonstrating the unity of the democratic world - Vlasiuk reported.

Sanctions were also imposed on 28 individuals (citizens of Ukraine, Russia, Iran, and individuals with dual citizenship) involved in business in the temporarily occupied territories and propaganda. Among them are Ashot Malkhasyan, brother of Vadym Novinsky, who controls companies in Russia, Cyprus, and Ukraine; Yevhen Taran - a former football player, and now a coach-collaborator of the children's football club "Olimpiya," - tournaments in Russia and plays in veteran matches with V on his uniform.

Ilyins - individuals associated with the activities of the online casino Pin-Up in Ukraine; a group of Iranian officials and businessmen who organize the production and supply of UAVs and components for Russia; as well as a number of Russian propagandists and bloggers (RT and pro-Kremlin Telegram channels) who spread disinformation and justify aggression against Ukraine - Vlasiuk added.

Recall

On August 23, President Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against 28 foreigners who sponsor the Russian occupation regime. Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals working for the Russian war were also synchronized.