The Kursk region may be the beginning of the end for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2025. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

The publication notes that the Russian front near Kursk looks very shaky, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, instead of just holding on, may make progress.

In particular, Putin recently said that he would regain Russian lands in the Kursk region by Christmas. However, the new offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region looks like another psychological blow to his dictatorship.

The Kursk region may well be the beginning of the end for Putin in 2025, as it was for Hitler in 1943, the author of the article, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, believes.

It appears that Ukrainian troops have dealt a real blow to Russian forces in Kursk over the past few days, and it is possible that the Russian 801st Marine Brigade has been so badly damaged that it will now have to retreat from the Kursk salient. According to Ukraine's estimates, the Russian Armed Forces have lost hundreds of North Koreans sent to reinforce the brigade, - the publication says.

Recall

An adviser to the head of the OP reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military was increasing in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.