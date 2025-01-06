ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
SBGS denies information about Russian breakthrough in Chernihiv region

SBGS denies information about Russian breakthrough in Chernihiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37872 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation denied fake reports of Russian troops breaking through the border in the north of Chernihiv region. The State Border Guard Service confirms no breakthrough, but warns of the threat of shelling.

Reports of an alleged border breakthrough by the Russian regular army in the north of Chernihiv Oblast began to circulate online. However, it turned out to be another fake. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, statements about an alleged breakthrough in Chernihiv region are being actively spread online. These messages end with calls to follow the link for more information.

However, this content is a classic example of advertising that uses fake news or provocative headlines to attract attention and increase the number of clicks on links.

No attempts by the enemy to break through the border within Chernihiv region were recorded. Instead, the threat of shelling by the Russian Federation, including with the use of aircraft, and the threat of continued enemy sabotage activities remain,

- State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko told the Center.

According to Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koryukivka district administration, there were no attempts to break through the border in his district.

Recall

On January 5, the occupiers conducted an air strike with 4 UAVs on the center of Semenivka in Chernihiv region, injuring 9 people, including two children. The hospital, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and 24 patients were evacuated.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv

