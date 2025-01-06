Ukraine approves energy independence passports for each region

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that together with the Ministry of Energy they have approved energy independence passports for each region of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The approval of energy dependence passports is reportedly an important step towards the effective development of distributed generation, including gas, which will strengthen energy sustainability in all regions.

The corresponding Order "On Approval of the List of Regional Energy Sustainability Passports" No. 496/1502 was signed on December 31, 2024.

"The Energy Passport of a region is a comprehensive assessment of the potential for distributed generation development in each individual region. The document allows regional administrations to develop detailed action plans, in particular for the development of distributed generation, taking into account the specifics of each territory," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Energy has started certification of energy independence of Ukrainian regions to implement effective solutions.