Slovakia wails that Brussels canceled consultations on stopping gas transit through Ukraine

The meeting of the delegations of Slovakia and Ukraine with representatives of the European Commission (EC) on Tuesday, January 7, was canceled by the Commission. The main topic of the meeting in Brussels was to be the termination of gas transit to Slovakia. This was reported on Monday by the Press and Information Department of the Slovak Government Office, UNN reports with reference to TASR.

The Slovak government said that the European Commission canceled the meeting because the Ukrainian side would not participate. “However, the European Commission, in cooperation with stakeholders, is looking for an alternative date when the meeting could take place,” the government office added.

So far, the Ukrainian side has not commented on the information.

Context

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reportedthat the Ukrainian gas system is ready to function without Russian gas transit, and Ukrainians will not feel the stoppage of Russian gas transportation.

Commenting on the termination of Russian gas transit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat most European countries have successfully adapted to such changes.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees and cut off electricity supplies due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia.