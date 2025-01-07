"I don't think it would be appropriate": Trump spoke about the possibility of a meeting with Putin before the inauguration
Kyiv • UNN
President-elect of the USA Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Putin before January 20th may be inappropriate. Trump also emphasized that the war in Ukraine would not have started under his presidency.
US President-elect Donald Trump does not think it would be "appropriate" to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before January 20th, reports UNN citing CNN.
When asked how soon he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, Trump replied: "Well, I can't tell you that, but I know Putin would like to meet. I don't think it would be appropriate to meet before the 20th, which I hate, because, as you know, every day people - a lot of young people are being killed - by soldiers".
Then Trump said: "This is a war that should never have happened. I guarantee you, if I were president, this war would never have happened".
Previously
The Polish Foreign Minister stated about the possible pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with Russia.
Zelenskyy explained what a just peace for Ukraine means - serious security guarantees, a strong army.