"I don't think it would be appropriate": Trump spoke about the possibility of a meeting with Putin before the inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump does not think it would be "appropriate" to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before January 20th, reports UNN citing CNN.

When asked how soon he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, Trump replied: "Well, I can't tell you that, but I know Putin would like to meet. I don't think it would be appropriate to meet before the 20th, which I hate, because, as you know, every day people - a lot of young people are being killed - by soldiers".

Trump says Russia's war in Ukraine could 'escalate'

Then Trump said: "This is a war that should never have happened. I guarantee you, if I were president, this war would never have happened".

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter - mass media

Previously

The Polish Foreign Minister stated about the possible pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with Russia.

Zelenskyy explained what a just peace for Ukraine means - serious security guarantees, a strong army.