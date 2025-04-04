Stormy Daniels

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14606 views

06:32 PM • 26160 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63388 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211639 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121394 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390198 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130066 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211639 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390198 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253491 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309493 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2198 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12896 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44004 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71787 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56918 views
US court sentences Trump to unconditional release in Stormy Daniels case

A US court has sentenced Donald Trump to “unconditional discharge” on 34 charges of business fraud. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the sentence in the case of payments to a porn actress.

News of the World • January 10, 04:19 PM • 33948 views

Court denies Trump's request to postpone sentence in bribery case

A New York court has ordered Trump to be sentenced on January 10 for falsifying documents. The ex-president may become the first convicted candidate to take office in the United States.

News of the World • January 7, 12:31 AM • 80465 views

10 days before inauguration, Trump will be sentenced in the case of payments to a porn star

Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.

News of the World • January 3, 11:57 PM • 27344 views

Special counsel's last criminal case against Trump dismissed

The US Court of Appeals has dismissed the latest federal criminal case against Donald Trump for possession of classified documents. The case was closed with the right to resume after the end of his second presidential term.

News of the World • November 27, 06:53 AM • 14869 views

Court postpones Trump's sentencing in hush money case: what's going on

Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify the request to dismiss the case.

News of the World • November 23, 09:25 AM • 19052 views

A judge is still considering the ex-porn star's case against Trump: Stormy Daniels answers whether she will leave the US

Former porn star Stormy Daniels has denied any plans to leave the United States after Trump's victory. Judge Juan Merchant postponed the decision in the case of paying her $130,000 for her silence.

News of the World • November 19, 07:23 PM • 100585 views

Trump's victory could halt all criminal cases against him for 4 years - media outlet

After winning the election, Trump will be able to close federal cases against himself. However, he will not have control over cases in New York and Georgia.

News of the World • November 6, 01:21 PM • 20561 views

Trump's lawyers seek judge to overturn 'hidden money' conviction

Attorneys for former US President Donald Trump have formally asked a judge to overturn his conviction and indictment in the case of a hidden cash payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • July 12, 10:49 AM • 17128 views

After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service

Donald Trump was questioned by representatives of the New York probation service before being sentenced for concealing cash payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • June 11, 09:44 AM • 18153 views

Trump is seeking to lift the ban on speeches imposed by the court in the case of "hidden money"

Trump is seeking to overturn a court-imposed ban on speaking in a "money laundering" case after he was convicted, arguing that it interferes with his election campaign.

News of the World • June 5, 12:22 PM • 18161 views

Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign

Trump's campaign raised 5 5. 53 million a day after he was found guilty of financial fraud related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Politics • June 1, 07:47 PM • 54637 views

Biden reacted to the verdict in the Trump case

Biden said Trump's verdict proves that everyone in America is equal before the law, and Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself in court.

Politics • May 31, 10:38 PM • 37099 views

Hearings in the criminal case against Trump are over: the jury will decide the verdict

The landmark criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, accused of falsifying financial records to conceal a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, has concluded in a New York court after nearly a month and a half.

News of the World • May 29, 08:00 AM • 35678 views

Donald Trump will not testify in the case of "black bookkeeping"

Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

News of the World • May 22, 07:04 AM • 42991 views

Key witness against Trump awaits conviction of former US president

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • May 15, 09:32 AM • 41460 views

Stormy Daniels and Trump's lawyer clash in interrogation: the former president's defense considers the porn actress's testimony questionable

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels stood her ground during cross-examination by Trump's lawyers, maintaining her version of an alleged sexual relationship with the former president despite accusations of lying and greed.

News of the World • May 10, 07:34 AM • 31693 views

Porn actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels testified in court about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and the payment she received from him for keeping quiet about it during his 2016 presidential campaign.

News of the World • May 8, 05:12 PM • 22613 views

Violated the ban on criticizing witnesses: judge fines Trump $9,000

Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.

News of the World • April 30, 06:52 PM • 19264 views

Trump nabs additional $1.2 billion bonus from stock

Trump was entitled to an additional $1. 2 billion from Trump Media &amp; Technology Group after the company's share price held above $17.50 for the required period.

News of the World • April 24, 07:08 AM • 17260 views

Trump's trial: publisher David Packer talks about how he helped the candidate during the 2016 presidential race and the "catch and kill" scheme

Former National Enquirer tabloid publisher David Packer testified that he used the paper to bury stories about Trump's alleged sexual misconduct during the 2016 presidential campaign in a catch-and-kill scheme.

Politics • April 23, 07:19 PM • 55654 views

Media draws first conclusions from Trump's hush money trial for actress

Trump is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to silence people with compromising stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, which prosecutors allege was an attempt to illegally influence the election.

News of the World • April 23, 03:20 PM • 23082 views

Trump's criminal trial in New York enters next phase today

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign enters a crucial phase with opening statements today.

News of the World • April 22, 12:59 PM • 24857 views

Trump appeared to fall asleep in the courtroom - NYT

Former U. S. President Donald Trump appears to have dozed off in the courtroom during a hearing in his criminal case over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • April 16, 09:36 AM • 19587 views

Trump tells the press about political persecution before the court in New York

A criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump has begun in New York for concealing payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which he called "an attack on America" and "political persecution. "

News of the World • April 15, 04:34 PM • 21274 views

Trump's historic criminal trial begins in New York court today

Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

News of the World • April 15, 01:14 PM • 21936 views

Trump's third attempt to postpone the trial in the case of money laundering fails

Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.

News of the World • April 11, 11:19 AM • 24552 views