A US court has sentenced Donald Trump to “unconditional discharge” on 34 charges of business fraud. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the sentence in the case of payments to a porn actress.
A New York court has ordered Trump to be sentenced on January 10 for falsifying documents. The ex-president may become the first convicted candidate to take office in the United States.
Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.
The US Court of Appeals has dismissed the latest federal criminal case against Donald Trump for possession of classified documents. The case was closed with the right to resume after the end of his second presidential term.
Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify the request to dismiss the case.
Former porn star Stormy Daniels has denied any plans to leave the United States after Trump's victory. Judge Juan Merchant postponed the decision in the case of paying her $130,000 for her silence.
After winning the election, Trump will be able to close federal cases against himself. However, he will not have control over cases in New York and Georgia.
Attorneys for former US President Donald Trump have formally asked a judge to overturn his conviction and indictment in the case of a hidden cash payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Donald Trump was questioned by representatives of the New York probation service before being sentenced for concealing cash payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump is seeking to overturn a court-imposed ban on speaking in a "money laundering" case after he was convicted, arguing that it interferes with his election campaign.
Trump's campaign raised 5 5. 53 million a day after he was found guilty of financial fraud related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Biden said Trump's verdict proves that everyone in America is equal before the law, and Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself in court.
The landmark criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, accused of falsifying financial records to conceal a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, has concluded in a New York court after nearly a month and a half.
Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.
Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels stood her ground during cross-examination by Trump's lawyers, maintaining her version of an alleged sexual relationship with the former president despite accusations of lying and greed.
Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels testified in court about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and the payment she received from him for keeping quiet about it during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.
Trump was entitled to an additional $1. 2 billion from Trump Media & Technology Group after the company's share price held above $17.50 for the required period.
Former National Enquirer tabloid publisher David Packer testified that he used the paper to bury stories about Trump's alleged sexual misconduct during the 2016 presidential campaign in a catch-and-kill scheme.
Trump is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to silence people with compromising stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, which prosecutors allege was an attempt to illegally influence the election.
Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign enters a crucial phase with opening statements today.
Former U. S. President Donald Trump appears to have dozed off in the courtroom during a hearing in his criminal case over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
A criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump has begun in New York for concealing payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which he called "an attack on America" and "political persecution. "
Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.