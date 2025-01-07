Court denies Trump's request to postpone sentence in bribery case

The judge rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the bribery case. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

In New York, a court ruled that Donald Trump's sentencing in the accounting fraud case will be handed down as originally scheduled - on January 10, a few days before his possible inauguration as president.

Trump is expected to attend the sentencing in person or via video link. The case concerns his conviction for falsifying financial documents before the 2016 election, when he tried to conceal the payment of funds to actress Stormy Daniels. As a result, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts.

In his ruling, Judge Juan Merchant stated that the most likely punishment for Trump would be a unique form of punishment that would allow him to avoid both imprisonment and a fine. However, the sentence will remain in force even if no separate punishment is imposed.

This means that Trump may become the first US president to take office after being convicted of serious crimes.