Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva discovered an incorrect depiction of Ukraine without Crimea in a presentation. The Global Protection Cluster corrected the map after the intervention of the Ukrainian side.

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

During an international meeting in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation discovered an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory without the temporarily occupied Crimea in one of the presentations. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During an additional event within the framework of the 28th International Meeting of National Directors for Mine Action and UN Advisors in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation discovered an incorrect depiction of the territory of Ukraine in one of the presentations – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were incorrectly marked as part of Russia.

It is noted that thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian side, the Global Protection Cluster organization updated the map on its website and assured that it would take all necessary measures to prevent such situations from happening again.

"The borders of a sovereign and independent Ukraine are inviolable. We thank our partners for their quick and decisive response. We continue to work to ensure that Ukraine is always depicted correctly on world maps," the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Russia, in order to consolidate control over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and create a legal basis for the expropriation of Ukrainian property, launched a mapping initiative. 

Russians in Crimea have Increased Security at Military Airfields After Ukrainian UAV Attacks - Partisans 03.06.25, 13:23 • 2830 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
United Nations
Ukraine
