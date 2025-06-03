Russians in Crimea have Increased Security at Military Airfields After Ukrainian UAV Attacks - Partisans

After the massive attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on strategic airbases on June 1, the Russian occupiers revised their approach to protecting their airfields in annexed Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the АТЕШ military partisan organization in Telegram.

Details

According to partisan informants, checks on trucks at the administrative border of Crimea with the Kherson region have also been significantly strengthened.

According to our agents in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, air defense units have stepped up patrolling of the perimeter of airfields, including in Saki, Dzhankoi, and Gvardiyske - the message says.

Soldiers complain about round-the-clock duties and fatigue. The reason is the lack of personnel to perform an increased number of tasks.

ATESH gathers information about Russian military units in the occupation and on the territory of the Russian Federation and transmits it to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The day before, agents of the Atesh partisan movement carried out a sabotage, disabling a relay cabinet on a new section of the Volnovakha-Mariupol railway built by the occupiers. As a result, the operation of the signaling and train traffic control system was disrupted.