Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49382 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101780 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144985 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245371 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173079 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164545 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148186 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33689 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111432 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42602 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55168 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92715 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245372 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222235 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49382 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28385 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33062 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111432 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112807 views
Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign

Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54610 views

Trump's campaign raised 5 5.53 million a day after he was found guilty of financial fraud related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The election campaign of former US President Donald Trump announced that it raised almost 5 53 million within a day after a jury found him guilty in the case of financial fraud with payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. This is reported by the New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

A jury found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a financial fraud case.a jury found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a financial fraud case.

It is noted that the Trump campaign broke records for all previous Republican fundraisers on the internet.

Before that, Trump said that the election campaign raised almost 3 35 million in just a few hours after the conviction, and almost 30% of donors who made online donations through the party platform WinRed were newcomers to it.

The exact amounts of fees will be announced later — when the election committees, as well as WinRed, submit their reports to the Federal Election Commission. This will happen in the coming months.

context

On May 30, A New York jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Now he faces up to four years in prison.

According to the investigation, before the 2016 election, Trump, through a lawyer, paid Stormy Daniels 1 130 thousand to keep quiet about sex with him. The payment was not illegal, but it was issued as a payment to Trump's lawyer for legal services. In New York state, this is considered falsification of reports.

Biden reacted to the verdict in the Trump case01.06.24, 01:38 • 37051 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesElections 2014
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
new-york-stateNew York (state)
stormy-danielsStormy Daniels
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

