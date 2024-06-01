Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign

The election campaign of former US President Donald Trump announced that it raised almost 5 53 million within a day after a jury found him guilty in the case of financial fraud with payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. This is reported by the New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

A jury found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a financial fraud case.a jury found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a financial fraud case.

It is noted that the Trump campaign broke records for all previous Republican fundraisers on the internet.

Before that, Trump said that the election campaign raised almost 3 35 million in just a few hours after the conviction, and almost 30% of donors who made online donations through the party platform WinRed were newcomers to it.

The exact amounts of fees will be announced later — when the election committees, as well as WinRed, submit their reports to the Federal Election Commission. This will happen in the coming months.

context

On May 30, A New York jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Now he faces up to four years in prison.

According to the investigation, before the 2016 election, Trump, through a lawyer, paid Stormy Daniels 1 130 thousand to keep quiet about sex with him. The payment was not illegal, but it was issued as a payment to Trump's lawyer for legal services. In New York state, this is considered falsification of reports.

Biden reacted to the verdict in the Trump case