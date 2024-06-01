US President Joe Biden commented on the verdict of the jury in the case of his predecessor Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He said the verdict proves that everyone in America is equal before the law, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Biden added that Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself in court.

On May 30, a jury in New York found Donald Trump guilty of falsifying the financial documentation of the Trump Organization. The judge will determine the penalty later.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2006, at a golf tournament, the entrepreneur met porn actress Stephanie Clifford (better known by her stage name Stormy Daniels). According to the woman, in the evening he called her to dinner in his room and then had sex with her.

Trump's lawyer offered the adult film star to enter into a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for 1 130 thousand 11 days before the 2016 presidential election, Stormy Daniels signed the document.

The trial of former US President Donald Trump is one of the means to eliminate a political rival, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The verdict will be announced on July 11.

