North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

On Thursday morning, May 8, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This was reported by Yonhap, citing the South Korean military, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this was North Korea's first test of ballistic missiles since March. The Joint Chiefs of Staff recorded the launch of several short-range ballistic missiles from the northern coastal city of Wonsan at approximately 8:10 a.m. local time.

Our military has stepped up surveillance for additional launches and maintains full readiness, while closely sharing information about North Korean ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan. - assured the South Korean military.

The publication adds that Thursday's launch took place approximately two months after North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on March 10, when South Korea and the United States began joint spring military exercises.

"This also became the second launch of a North Korean ballistic missile after the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House in January. North Korea has refrained from major provocations this year after Trump's return and amid deepening military cooperation with Russia," the article says.

Recall

At the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, which will take place on May 9 in Moscow, North Korea will be represented by the ambassador. At the same time, Pyongyang will not send its troops to participate in the parade.

DPRK tested the launch of missiles from the new destroyer "Choe Hyun"