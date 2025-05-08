Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the request of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, occupied by the Russians, to resign from his post. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that on May 7, Putin and Kadyrov met to discuss the socio-economic issues of the Chechen Republic.

At the end of the meeting, Kadyrov thanked Putin for his positive assessment of the efforts of Chechen forces in Russia's war in Ukraine. Kadyrov stated that "we will not let you down", to which Putin replied: "I have no doubt" - the material says.

Analysts conclude that Putin expects Kadyrov to continue to rule Chechnya. Kadyrov announced his desire to resign on May 5, but the next day noted that only Putin could sanction this decision.

Let us remind you

According to the forecasts of the Institute for the Study of War, the likely resignation of Ramzan Kadyrov from the post of head of Chechnya occupied by the Russians "without a suitable successor" may threaten the stability of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It became known the other day that due to the aggravation of the disease, Kadyrov began to choose a successor. It may be his son Adam, who is called "a young copy of Ramzan".

