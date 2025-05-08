Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
May 7, 07:04 PM • 11005 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 34233 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 50510 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 45396 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 49672 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44615 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41072 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 98796 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 102640 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

The Ministry of Finance told whether tax increases are planned

May 7, 05:07 PM • 10127 views

Trump Declared May 8 "Victory in Europe Day"

May 7, 05:09 PM • 7546 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

May 7, 05:20 PM • 16486 views

Marchenko on the national debt of over UAH 7.1 trillion: not a problem for Ukraine in the near future

May 7, 05:39 PM • 7866 views

Nearly 1,000 subscribers left without electricity in Poltava region after drone attack

May 7, 05:56 PM • 9702 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 95929 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 87034 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 32364 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 64266 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 114094 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 110239 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120966 views
Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 198 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected Ramzan Kadyrov's request to resign from the post of head of Chechnya. During the meeting, Kadyrov thanked Putin for appreciating the efforts of Chechen forces in the war.

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the request of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, occupied by the Russians, to resign from his post. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that on May 7, Putin and Kadyrov met to discuss the socio-economic issues of the Chechen Republic.

At the end of the meeting, Kadyrov thanked Putin for his positive assessment of the efforts of Chechen forces in Russia's war in Ukraine. Kadyrov stated that "we will not let you down", to which Putin replied: "I have no doubt"

- the material says.

Analysts conclude that Putin expects Kadyrov to continue to rule Chechnya. Kadyrov announced his desire to resign on May 5, but the next day noted that only Putin could sanction this decision.

Let us remind you

According to the forecasts of the Institute for the Study of War, the likely resignation of Ramzan Kadyrov from the post of head of Chechnya occupied by the Russians "without a suitable successor" may threaten the stability of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It became known the other day that due to the aggravation of the disease, Kadyrov began to choose a successor. It may be his son Adam, who is called "a young copy of Ramzan".

Kadyrov asked to be dismissed from the post of the head of Chechnya: details 06.05.25, 16:15

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
