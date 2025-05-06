Kadyrov asked to be dismissed from the post of the head of Chechnya: details

The head of Chechnya, occupied by the Russians, Ramzan Kadyrov, asked to be dismissed from this position. This was reported by Russian "Media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kadyrov, he himself is asking the Kremlin to dismiss him from the post of head of the republic. He hopes that his request will be supported.

He calls information on this topic from other sources "rumors".

They write different things. On the contrary, I myself am asking to be dismissed from my post. Another will have his own initiatives, his own vision – said Kadyrov.

Additionally

Ramzan Kadyrov has been the head of Chechnya occupied by the Russians since the 2000s: he gained de facto power in the region after the death of his father, Akhmat Kadyrov. He was killed on May 9, 2004 in Grozny during the celebration of Victory Day in World War II: explosives were placed under the podium where Kadyrov Sr. was located.

From 2005 to 2006, Ramzan Kadyrov headed the government of Chechnya, and in 2007 he became the president of the republic. In 2011, this position was renamed "Head of the Chechen Republic".

During the first Russian-Chechen war of 1994-1996, which ended with the de facto independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and the withdrawal of the federal army from there, the Kadyrovs opposed Moscow, but with the beginning of the second Russian-Chechen war (1999 - ed.) they sided with the Russians.

Let us remind you

Due to the aggravation of Ramzan Kadyrov's illness, he began to choose a successor. It may be his son Adam, who is called "a young copy of Ramzan".