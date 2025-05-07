Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, firefighters saved the life of a puppy, reports UNN with reference to the SES.

Details

In one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district, an outbuilding caught fire. During the extinguishing, rescuers found a dog in the smoke-filled room - and managed to save it.

The animal was not injured.

The fire destroyed the building and about 2 tons of wheat.

