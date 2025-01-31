Hiding under the bathtub for more than a day: a cat was rescued in Sumy after a missile strike

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69583 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103189 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130403 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103593 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103686 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113205 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28369 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107669 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124694 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3327 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10221 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107661 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113200 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138788 views
Hiding under the bathtub for more than a day: a cat was rescued in Sumy after a missile strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37509 views

Rescuers found and rescued a cat that had been hiding under a bathtub for more than a day after a high-rise building in Sumy was shelled. The animal has already been handed over to its owners.

In Sumy, more than a day after an enemy attack on a multi-storey building, a cat was found and rescued. The feline was sitting under the bathtub all this time. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

"A real miracle! More than a day after an enemy attack on a multi-storey building in Sumy, rescuers found and rescued a cat," the statement reads.

It is noted that the cat was found in one of the apartments of the high-rise building. The animal had been sitting under the bathtub all this time.

The cat has now been handed over to its owners.

Recall 

A rocket attack on a multi-story building in Sumy killed 9 people. Rescuers evacuated 118 residents, and four people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sumySums

