Hiding under the bathtub for more than a day: a cat was rescued in Sumy after a missile strike

In Sumy, more than a day after an enemy attack on a multi-storey building, a cat was found and rescued. The feline was sitting under the bathtub all this time. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

"A real miracle! More than a day after an enemy attack on a multi-storey building in Sumy, rescuers found and rescued a cat," the statement reads.

It is noted that the cat was found in one of the apartments of the high-rise building. The animal had been sitting under the bathtub all this time.

The cat has now been handed over to its owners.

A rocket attack on a multi-story building in Sumy killed 9 people. Rescuers evacuated 118 residents, and four people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble.