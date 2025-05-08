The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, UNN reports.

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Malyuk Vasyl Vasyliovych - Lieutenant General - the decree №299/2025 states.

As stated in the document, Malyuk was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

