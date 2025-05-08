The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, with the title of Hero of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 299/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, UNN reports.
To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Malyuk Vasyl Vasyliovych - Lieutenant General
As stated in the document, Malyuk was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.
