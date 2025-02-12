SBU exposes top FSB “rat” in its ranks: SBU Head Malyuk personally detained traitor

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39960 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84611 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101240 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124213 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102384 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158387 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102680 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89537 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105145 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148723 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95769 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105145 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136330 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138144 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166135 views
SBU exposes top FSB “rat” in its ranks: SBU Head Malyuk personally detained traitor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115899 views

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk personally detained the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center, who is suspected of collaborating with the FSB. The SBU documented 14 episodes of illegal activity, and disinformation was used in the development of the case.

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a high-ranking traitor who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in its ranks and detained him, the SBU said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources in the special service, the traitor, who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, was Colonel Dmytro Kozyura, head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center.

SBU exposed a top FSB "rat" in its ranks! The traitor was detained this morning personally by the SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk. As it turned out, the chief of staff of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center was working for the enemy.

- the SBU reported.

Vasyl Malyuk said that the SBU documented 14 episodes of the "rat's" illegal activities.

"The SBU Head was personally a member of the operational-investigation group that was developing the traitor and led the operation to detain him. Vasyl Malyuk directly reported on all stages of the special operation to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi," the SBU said.

It was an extremely complex development and subsequent multi-step implementation, during which we used all possible overt and covert forms and methods of our activities, as well as the entire possible palette of operational and technical measures. Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's gadgets - mobile terminals and computers. We actually lived with him, conducted audio and video monitoring. In the process, we managed to qualitatively document the traitor's collection and transmission of relevant information to the enemy

- Vasyl Malyuk said.

It is also noted that the SBU has been passing disinformation to the enemy through the traitor for a long time: first as part of counterintelligence activities, and later as part of criminal proceedings.

The SBU will announce the details of this special operation in the near future.

Don't burn your own, “burn” the enemy: SBU calls to report recruitment attempts06.02.25, 11:40 • 26185 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

