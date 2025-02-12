SBU exposes top FSB “rat” in its ranks: SBU Head Malyuk personally detained traitor

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a high-ranking traitor who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in its ranks and detained him, the SBU said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources in the special service, the traitor, who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, was Colonel Dmytro Kozyura, head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center.

SBU exposed a top FSB "rat" in its ranks! The traitor was detained this morning personally by the SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk. As it turned out, the chief of staff of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center was working for the enemy. - the SBU reported.

Vasyl Malyuk said that the SBU documented 14 episodes of the "rat's" illegal activities.

"The SBU Head was personally a member of the operational-investigation group that was developing the traitor and led the operation to detain him. Vasyl Malyuk directly reported on all stages of the special operation to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi," the SBU said.

It was an extremely complex development and subsequent multi-step implementation, during which we used all possible overt and covert forms and methods of our activities, as well as the entire possible palette of operational and technical measures. Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's gadgets - mobile terminals and computers. We actually lived with him, conducted audio and video monitoring. In the process, we managed to qualitatively document the traitor's collection and transmission of relevant information to the enemy - Vasyl Malyuk said.

It is also noted that the SBU has been passing disinformation to the enemy through the traitor for a long time: first as part of counterintelligence activities, and later as part of criminal proceedings.

The SBU will announce the details of this special operation in the near future.

