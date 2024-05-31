Historic verdict: A jury convicted Trump of all 34 crimes

A US court found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 crimes. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. This unprecedented verdict makes him the first former president to be found guilty of serious crimes.

Thus, Trump became not only the first former president convicted of a crime, but also the first presidential candidate from a major party who was convicted during the campaign for the White House. He now faces the possibility of becoming the first incumbent president to be proven guilty if he wins the next election in November.

The verdict in the case of concealment of money was announced after almost 12 hours of jury discussions that lasted two days. However, the true meaning of this verdict will be determined by voters in November. They decide whether this conviction will hinder Trump's intentions to return to the White House.

After leaving the courtroom, Trump refused to accept the verdict, calling the trial "rigged" and promising to continue the fight.

It was a rigged, shameful trial. The real verdict will be delivered by people on November 5, and they know what happened here, and everyone knows what happened here. We didn't do anything wrong. I am a very innocent man - stated Donald Trump.

