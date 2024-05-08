Trump's trial postponed indefinitely

Federal Judge Eileen Cannon has postponed the date of the trial in the case of former US President Donald Trump's improper handling of classified documents. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Court cancels the current date of May 20, 2024 (and the related calendar plan), the date will be reassigned by a separate ruling said in a document signed by Cannon, published in the electronic database of the federal court for the Southern District of Florida.

The document explains that, given the many unresolved pre-trial issues, "the final setting of the trial date... is unreasonable and contrary to the court's obligations to fully and fairly examine the pending pre-trial motions... and to conduct the necessary additional pre-trial and trial work".

Addendum Addendum

In March, Trump's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case. The judge denied the request "on the grounds of unconstitutional vagueness.

On June 13, a Miami court indicted Trump in a case of mishandling classified documents. Trump faces up to 400 years in prison and a large fine. However, despite the prosecution, he will be able to run for president in 2024. The former head of the White House himself claims that he did not have time to return the classified documents due to his haste and heavy workload.

