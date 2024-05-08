Trump's trial postponed indefinitely

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83567 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107854 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154664 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250830 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174238 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33925 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66187 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34467 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250830 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237945 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224717 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83567 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66187 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113890 views
Trump's trial postponed indefinitely

Trump's trial postponed indefinitely

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56938 views

The trial of former US President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents has been postponed indefinitely by federal judge Eileen Cannon.

Federal Judge Eileen Cannon has postponed the date of the trial in the case of former US President Donald Trump's improper handling of classified documents. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Court cancels the current date of May 20, 2024 (and the related calendar plan), the date will be reassigned by a separate ruling

said in a document signed by Cannon, published in the electronic database of the federal court for the Southern District of Florida.

The document explains that, given the many unresolved pre-trial issues, "the final setting of the trial date... is unreasonable and contrary to the court's obligations to fully and fairly examine the pending pre-trial motions... and to conduct the necessary additional pre-trial and trial work".

Addendum Addendum

In March, Trump's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case. The judge denied the request "on the grounds of unconstitutional vagueness.

On June 13, a Miami court indicted Trump in a case of mishandling classified documents. Trump faces up to 400 years in prison and a large fine. However, despite the prosecution, he will be able to run for president in 2024. The former head of the White House himself claims that he did not have time to return the classified documents due to his haste and heavy workload.

Trump compares current Biden government to Gestapo - media05.05.24, 19:20 • 25242 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

