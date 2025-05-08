$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23211 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States. The agreement envisages the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on minerals between the USA and Ukraine, reports UNN

338 deputies voted for the ratification of the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak indicated, the deputies voted by factions as follows:

  • “Servant of the People” - 210;
    • "EU" - 23;
      • "Batkivshchyna" - 22; 
        • "For Life" - 18;
          • "Voice" - 12;
            • "Restoration of Ukraine" - 12;
              • "For the Future" - 10;
                • "Trust" - 18;
                  • Non-factional - 13. 

                    Supplement 

                    Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

                    • equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

                    • preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

                    • new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

                    • guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and will guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

                    • consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle for Ukraine to acquire EU membership.

                    The Ministry of Economy reported that the USA can contribute its share to the Investment Fund for Reconstruction with military aid or funds. Both mechanisms are being considered by the Americans.

                    The government expects that the Investment Fund for Reconstruction under the agreement with the USA will be fully operational within a few weeks.

                    Let us remind

                    Ukraine signed an agreement with the USA on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on mineral resources.

                    On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the USA regarding mineral resources. 

                    Anna Murashko

                    Anna Murashko

