Actor Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, accepting the David di Donatello Award in Italy, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

Details

Timothée Chalamet emphasized the influence of Luca Guadagnino's film "Call Me by Your Name" on his career, receiving the Italian David di Donatello Award for cinematic excellence during the 70th awards ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Cinecittá studio in Rome.

"Luca is probably the most important person in my career," said Chalamet, who attended the main ceremony of the Italian film award with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner - this was the first time they walked the red carpet together, despite being linked for two years - and his father Marc Chalamet. When Chalamet received his first nomination for Best Actor in 2017 for Guadagnino's film at the age of 22, he was the third youngest nominee in this category.

"I started as a 20-year-old guy from New York who had a hard time breaking into the American film industry," Chalamet said. "My career started immediately thanks to Luca Guadagnino and the chance he gave me to star in an Italian film."

"I have no family ties to Italy. I am not related to anyone here, but I feel a deep connection with the local film community," he added. "If I hadn't followed my dream of becoming an actor, I would probably have broken Francesco Totti's record for the number of goals scored," Chalamet continued, referring to the former captain of the AS Roma football club, of which he is a staunch fan.

"Timothée Chalamet's European background and his American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented figures in international cinema today, capable of being both an art-house artist and a trend-setting and style-making star," said Piera Detassis, president and artistic director of the Italian Film Academy.

Addition

Among the favorites for this year's David di Donatello Award are Paolo Sorrentino's "Partenope," Andrea Segre's "The Great Ambition," Maura Delpero's "Vermiglio," and Valeria Golino's "The Art of Joy."