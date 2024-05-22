Donald Trump will not testify in the case of "black bookkeeping"

Donald Trump will not testify in his historic criminal trial in New York. The trial of the US presidential candidate is nearing completion - the jury will be asked to decide whether to convict or acquit the former US president on 34 counts related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Details

Former US President Donald Trump does not testify as a witness in the trial against Donald Trump for concealing money. His defense team retracted its arguments on Tuesday. Instead, his lawyers will speak, who will make their closing remarks next week.

context

The former president of the United States is being tried in New York, in Manhattan, on charges of falsifying business documents-we are talking about concealing payments to former porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. 34 charges of falsification of business documentation are reported, but Trump pleaded not guilty to them.

Trump's lawyers called two witnesses after 20 prosecution witnesses. Judge Huang Murchan dismissed the jury, telling them to return the next day for closing speeches by both prosecutors and Mr. Trump's lawyers.

According to official information, judge Merchan can pass on his detailed conclusions to the jury and send them for discussion. In Turn, 12 ordinary New Yorkers will enter a secure room and decide whether to find Trump guilty or not on each of the 34 charges.

The case is the first of four criminal cases against Trump that are expected to go to court. In the history of the United States, there has never been a criminal trial against a former President.

