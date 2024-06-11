After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service

Дональд Трамп пройшов співбесіду з представниками служби пробації Нью-Йорка напередодні винесення йому наступного місяця віку за приховування таємних грошових виплат порноактрисі Стормі Деніелс. Напишіть НАМ з повідомлень на "Голос Америки".

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, after being convicted in the so-called "money for silence" case, answered questions from a probation officer. The interrogation took place on Monday (local time) via video link, according to American media, citing an anonymous source.

Probation interviews usually cover questions about the defendant's criminal past, family and work status, and mental and physical health. After that, the judges send a report that precedes the sentencing.

In late May, a jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts in the case of concealing payments of "bribes" to a porn actress. This is the first time in US history that a former president has been found guilty of a felony.

Trump is seeking to lift the ban on speeches imposed by the court in the case of "hidden money"