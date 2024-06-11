ukenru
After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service

After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18112 views

Donald Trump was questioned by representatives of the New York probation service before being sentenced for concealing cash payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Details

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, after being convicted in the so-called "money for silence" case, answered questions from a probation officer. The interrogation took place on Monday (local time) via video link, according to American media, citing an anonymous source.

Help

Probation interviews usually cover questions about the defendant's criminal past, family and work status, and mental and physical health. After that, the judges send a report that precedes the sentencing.

recall

In late May, a jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts in the case of concealing payments of "bribes" to a porn actress. This is the first time in US history that a former president has been found guilty of a felony.

Trump is seeking to lift the ban on speeches imposed by the court in the case of "hidden money"05.06.24, 15:22 • 18130 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
voice-of-americaVoice of America
new-york-stateNew York (state)
stormy-danielsStormy Daniels
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

