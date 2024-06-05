Trump is seeking to lift the ban on speeches imposed by the court in the case of "hidden money"

The former US president believes that his election campaign is hampered by a ban on the publication of information imposed during the trial in New York. After the verdict, Trump demanded that restrictions on public statements in the case be lifted.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Donald Trump's lawyers are asking a New York judge to lift a non-disclosure order that prohibited the former president from commenting on witnesses, jurors and others related to the criminal case that led to his conviction. After the conclusion of the trial, the concerns expressed by the government and the court do not justify further restrictions on Trump's rights. This was stated by Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche, who asked Judge Juan Merchant to cancel the order banning Trump's extrajudicial statements.

Judge Merchant imposed a partial ban on speaking ahead of the trial. Trump was forbidden to make any statements that could influence the course of the process.

Earlier, Trump repeatedly attacked potential witnesses and the prosecutor's office in messages on his social platform Truth.

Last week, a jury found 77-year-old Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the case of concealing the secret payment of money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels.

