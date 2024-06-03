Trump, if he wins, promises to declassify documents about the Kennedy assassination and the September 11 terrorist attack

Donald Trump, convicted of falsifying business documentation regarding the payment of money to a porn star, threatens to take revenge on opponents if he returns to power. According to UNN, the former US president said this in an interview with Fox News.

Details

My revenge will be successful.these are bad people. These are people who are sick, and they do things that are so destructive... If it wasn't for me, they would have been chasing someone else, and I know a lot of opponents – they didn't do so well. Trump said

Trump added that he has two candidates for the post of attorney general, but did not specify the names.

He also said that he would declassify documents related to the attack on skyscrapers in New York on September 11, 2001 and the assassination of President Kennedy. According to Trump, this should restore confidence in American institutions.

addition

Last week, a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents in 2016 regarding the payment of money for the silence of a porn star with whom he had a sexual relationship.

The former president and his team called the court decision politically motivated and accused the Democrats of using justice as a weapon in the election campaign.

Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign