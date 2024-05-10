Stormy Daniels and Trump's lawyer clash in interrogation: the former president's defense considers the porn actress's testimony questionable

Trump's defense attorneys accused adult film star Stormy Daniels of lying and greed, and tried to prove the contradictory nature of her testimony about an alleged sexual relationship with the former US president. During the cross-examination, Trump's questions became bizarre, causing the judge's irritation.

This is stated in the materials of France24 and Reuters, reports UNN.

When Stormy Daniels first testified in the trial against Donald Trump, she described in detail her alleged sexual relationship with the former US president. On the second day of the trial, the former porn actress was questioned by Trump's lawyers. The former president's defense tried to show inconsistencies in Stormy Daniels' various stories about sexual contact in 2006. Stormy Daniels responded to the attacks for several hours.

The 45-year-old actress and director, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received $130,000 at the end of the 2016 presidential campaign for keeping quiet about a sexual relationship she claims to have had with Donald Trump in 2006. The billionaire denies any relationship. On Thursday, her lawyer, Susan Necheles, repeatedly accused the actress of making up the sexual relationship from scratch.

During this cross-examination, Donald Trump's lawyer asked Stormy Daniels about her decision to write a book about the relationship and promote commercial products. "It's like Mr. Trump was doing the opposite," Stormy Daniels joked.

At the end of the cross-examination, the defense asked the actress whether she had any information about the accounting of Donald Trump's business group, which is the essence of the case, to which she replied in the negative.

In the end, Daniels stood her ground.

You are trying to make me say that it has changed, but it has not changed - said the actress.

