US court sentences Trump to unconditional release in Stormy Daniels case

A US court has sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to “unconditional release” for pleading guilty to 34 counts of business fraud.

This was reported by CNN, UNN.

In particular, it is said that Trump was sentenced to unconditional dismissal for his conviction last year on 34 charges of business fraud related to the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has been actively appealing the case, using the courts to postpone the hearings. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, but he filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court to suspend the trial.

This request was based on a previous court decision that granted Trump broad immunity from prosecution.

Recall

The US Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case by five votes to four. The decision of the New York State court will be announced on Friday.