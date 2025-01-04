10 days before inauguration, Trump will be sentenced in the case of payments to a porn star

New York State Judge Juan Merchant in Manhattan rejected Trump's motion to overturn the hush money conviction in the case, but made it clear that the politician should not be imprisoned. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

The judge explained that it would be wrong to overturn the jury's verdict, but at the same time, he emphasized that he did not believe that the sentence should include imprisonment.

The court carefully considered the arguments of the parties and concluded that setting aside the jury verdict was not the best way to reconcile the interests, - the judge emphasized.

"The laws do not provide an opportunity to cancel criminal actions committed before taking office and do not create a new type of immunity for the elected president," Merchan added.

The publication points out that 78-year-old Trump could have received up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to an adult film star before the 2016 election. The case was brought over a $130,000 payment by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump's representatives called the court's decision a "witch-hunt campaign.

Bloomberg notes that Trump faced four criminal cases during his presidential campaign, but the hush money case was the only one that went to trial before the election. Two of the cases were dismissed after his victory, and the Georgia case involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election results is still pending.

The Court of Appeals affirmed a verdict ordering Donald Trump to pay $5 million in compensation in a sexual assault case. The court recognized the legitimacy of the previous decision and the relevance of the testimony of other women.