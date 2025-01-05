He decided to show his friend his father's weapon: 14-year-old teenager shot his friend in the head with a carbine in Odesa region

In Odesa region, in one of the settlements of the Avangard community, a teenager shot his friend in the head. The incident took place on January 4 with the participation of two boys aged 14 and 16. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that the fourteen-year-old boy, who was left at home without adults, decided to show his older friend who came to visit his father's carbine. Picking up the weapon, the boy accidentally fired it, hitting his older friend.

The victim was taken to Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The police are establishing the full circumstances of the incident. The issue of its qualification and registration in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being decided - the statement said.

