He decided to show his friend his father's weapon: 14-year-old teenager shot his friend in the head with a carbine in Odesa region

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68714 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153366 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130525 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137930 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111358 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104583 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134392 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133577 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 58413 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102946 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105148 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153366 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135559 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152656 views
He decided to show his friend his father's weapon: 14-year-old teenager shot his friend in the head with a carbine in Odesa region

He decided to show his friend his father's weapon: 14-year-old teenager shot his friend in the head with a carbine in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69644 views

A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his 16-year-old friend who had come to visit in the head with his father's carbine. The victim was taken to the regional children's hospital with a gunshot wound.

In Odesa region, in one of the settlements of the Avangard community, a teenager shot his friend in the head. The incident took place on January 4 with the participation of two boys aged 14 and 16. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that the fourteen-year-old boy, who was left at home without adults, decided to show his older friend who came to visit his father's carbine. Picking up the weapon, the boy accidentally fired it, hitting his older friend.

The victim was taken to Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The police are establishing the full circumstances of the incident. The issue of its qualification and registration in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being decided

- the statement said.

Recall

In Vinnytsia, a 23-year-old man shot his 18-year-old wife and seriously wounded her 19-year-old friend, before committing suicide.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa

