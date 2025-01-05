ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131719 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139041 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111641 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135946 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135270 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66310 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104193 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106386 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195564 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184661 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135270 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144464 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135995 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153061 views
Russian invaders launch a chatbot to hold illegal elections in the TOT of Ukraine - Resistance

Russian invaders launch a chatbot to hold illegal elections in the TOT of Ukraine - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67064 views

Russia is creating a chatbot to organize illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2025-2026. The goal is to increase the number of “deputies” from the occupied regions in the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Russian occupants are launching a chatbot to hold future illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians are actively preparing for another illegal election in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine during the single election day. To make this fake event "effective," they are launching a chatbot that will help "voters" cast their votes for the desired candidate or complain.

It is reported that illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories are to be held on September 14, 2025 and September 20, 2026. It is known that this is intended to create preconditions for increasing the number of "deputies" from these territories in the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

In this way, the Kremlin is trying to strengthen its power in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Putin regime hopes to create a fictitious representation of these regions in the Russian parliament

- the statement said.

The National Resistance Center reminds that anyone who cooperates with the occupiers or is involved in the "legitimization" of the occupation of Ukrainian lands will be identified and punished. They call on all concerned to help the Resistance Movement identify such traitors.

Recall

Russia plans to hold a teleconference between the occupied Crimea and Western countries to justify its aggression. The occupiers are looking for partners in the West to spread the narrative of "Nazism in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

