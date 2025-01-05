Russian invaders launch a chatbot to hold illegal elections in the TOT of Ukraine - Resistance

Russian occupants are launching a chatbot to hold future illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians are actively preparing for another illegal election in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine during the single election day. To make this fake event "effective," they are launching a chatbot that will help "voters" cast their votes for the desired candidate or complain.

It is reported that illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories are to be held on September 14, 2025 and September 20, 2026. It is known that this is intended to create preconditions for increasing the number of "deputies" from these territories in the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

In this way, the Kremlin is trying to strengthen its power in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Putin regime hopes to create a fictitious representation of these regions in the Russian parliament - the statement said.

The National Resistance Center reminds that anyone who cooperates with the occupiers or is involved in the "legitimization" of the occupation of Ukrainian lands will be identified and punished. They call on all concerned to help the Resistance Movement identify such traitors.

