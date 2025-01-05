Serbia's largest airline suspends flights to a number of Russian cities

Air Serbia will stop operating flights from Belgrade to the Russian cities of Kazan and Sochi from the end of January. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the airline's booking system, UNN reports.



Details

It is noted that the last flight to Kazan is scheduled for January 18, and to Sochi on January 20.

The airline has not yet given any official comments on the flight cancelations. Earlier, however, similar decisions were made by Azerbaijan Airlines, Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air, Israel's El Al, Arabia's Flydubai, and Turkmenistan Airlines. The reason was the downing of an Azerbaijani aircraft.

For reference

On December 25, an Azerbaijani Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan . 38 people were killed, mostly Azerbaijani citizens.

Later, the media reported that the plane was attacked on the approach to Grozny by a missile from the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system.

Recall

Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow route for a month. This is the fifth company to restrict flights to Russia after the Embraer E190 crash.