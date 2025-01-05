ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Actual
Serbia's largest airline suspends flights to a number of Russian cities

Serbia's largest airline suspends flights to a number of Russian cities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52428 views

Air Serbia has been canceling flights from Belgrade to Kazan and Sochi since late January. This is the sixth airline to restrict flights to Russia after the downing of an Azerbaijani plane in Kazakhstan.

Air Serbia will stop operating flights from Belgrade to the Russian cities of Kazan and Sochi from the end of January. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the airline's booking system, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the last flight to Kazan is scheduled for January 18, and to Sochi on January 20.

The airline has not yet given any official comments on the flight cancelations. Earlier, however, similar decisions were made by Azerbaijan Airlines, Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air, Israel's El Al, Arabia's Flydubai, and Turkmenistan Airlines. The reason was the downing of an Azerbaijani aircraft.

For reference

 On December 25, an Azerbaijani Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan . 38 people were killed, mostly Azerbaijani citizens.

Later, the media reported that the plane was attacked on the approach to Grozny by a missile from the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system.

Recall

Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow route for a month. This is the fifth company to restrict flights to Russia after the Embraer E190 crash.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
serbiaSerbia
kazakhstanKazakhstan

