Ukrainian military forces have not suffered any loss of positions in Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia. They hold this settlement and successfully repel Russian attacks.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Near Zaporizhzhia, we have several directions, specifically two directions – Orikhiv and Huliaipole. Over the past day, the enemy conducted two assaults in the Huliaipole direction, where they tried to advance towards Malynivka, and also conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Kamyanske. For several days in a row, the enemy has been trying to capture this settlement in this very direction, break through our defense, and reach the right bank of the Yanchekrak River. However, they cannot even dislodge our forces from the left bank - Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn commented on statements by some Russian publics that Ukrainian troops are allegedly withdrawing from Kamyanske.

Some Russian publics and some of our publics write that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing from Kamyanske, but I want to assure you that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not suffered any loss of positions in this settlement. That is, we hold this settlement and successfully repel all enemy attacks - Voloshyn stated.

In addition, Voloshyn explained why the enemy is interested in Kamyanske.

Because it is located on the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway. It is located on a dominant height, and having captured it, the enemy will be able to influence and inflict fire damage with long-range artillery systems on the nearby settlement – Stepnohirsk. They will also be able to reach the southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia itself - Voloshyn said.

