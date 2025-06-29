Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 42740 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 70093 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 40827 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 65912 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 129325 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 157638 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 86098 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 216340 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57896 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69905 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
Russians attacked an evacuation bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a kamikaze droneJune 29, 12:05 AM • 8178 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprisesJune 29, 12:48 AM • 23223 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targetedJune 29, 03:34 AM • 17229 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv04:41 AM • 14035 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it07:28 AM • 13010 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 42740 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 157638 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 156280 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 216340 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 150339 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl09:35 AM • 226 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 70093 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 27036 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 37006 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 42456 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4962 views

The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions and repelling enemy attacks. Russians are trying to seize Kamyanske to control the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway and fire on Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske

Ukrainian military forces have not suffered any loss of positions in Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia. They hold this settlement and successfully repel Russian attacks.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Near Zaporizhzhia, we have several directions, specifically two directions – Orikhiv and Huliaipole. Over the past day, the enemy conducted two assaults in the Huliaipole direction, where they tried to advance towards Malynivka, and also conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Kamyanske. For several days in a row, the enemy has been trying to capture this settlement in this very direction, break through our defense, and reach the right bank of the Yanchekrak River. However, they cannot even dislodge our forces from the left bank

- Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn commented on statements by some Russian publics that Ukrainian troops are allegedly withdrawing from Kamyanske.

Some Russian publics and some of our publics write that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing from Kamyanske, but I want to assure you that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not suffered any loss of positions in this settlement. That is, we hold this settlement and successfully repel all enemy attacks

- Voloshyn stated.

In addition, Voloshyn explained why the enemy is interested in Kamyanske.

Because it is located on the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway. It is located on a dominant height, and having captured it, the enemy will be able to influence and inflict fire damage with long-range artillery systems on the nearby settlement – Stepnohirsk. They will also be able to reach the southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia itself

- Voloshyn said.

Supplement

On June 24, Voloshyn stated that the Ukrainian military maintains control over the island system in Kherson region and destroys the enemy at the very beginning of their attempts to cross the Dnipro.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kherson Oblast
Simferopol
Dnieper
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9