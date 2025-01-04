Austrian chancellor resigns after coalition talks fail

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he would step down as head of government and chairman of the conservative People's Party after failing to form a coalition government, reports UNN.

"Agreement on important core issues has proven impossible," Nehammer said in a statement to X.

"I will step down as chancellor as well as leader of the People's Party in the coming days and will facilitate an orderly transfer of power.

Add

Bloomberg writes that coalition talks after the September election narrowed to negotiations between the Conservatives and the Social Democrats on Saturday after the liberal NEOS abandoned talks earlier this week. Nehammer subsequently said Saturday that he was also ending talks with the Socialists.