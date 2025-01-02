Netflix shows a teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game with a new creepy character

Netflix has shared the first teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game on social network X. The series is expected to continue in 2025, UNN reports citing Deadline.

Last week, season 2 of the popular series Squid Game ended. However, on New Year's Eve, Netflix decided to please fans of the Korean drama and published the first teaser for Season 3, which features a creepy character.

The 15-second clip shows three new players in numbered tracksuits entering an arena with the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll Yang-hee's back turned to them. After she shows her face at a railroad crossing, a boy doll appears on the other side of the tracks, looking back at her.

"Everyone, say hello to Chul-soo. "The Squid Game will be released in 2025," Netflix pointed out in X.

Netflix has released the second season of The Squid Game with Ukrainian dubbing. Song Ki-hoon returns to the arena to save new participants, and the series will get new rules and the possibility of an early end to the game.