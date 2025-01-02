Netflix shows a teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game with a new creepy character

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106995 views

Netflix has published a 15-second teaser for the third season of The Squid Game, which will be released in 2025. The teaser introduces a new character named Chul-soo and three new players in numbered costumes.

Netflix has shared the first teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game on social network X. The series is expected to continue in 2025, UNN reports citing Deadline.

Details 

Last week, season 2 of the popular series Squid Game ended. However, on New Year's Eve, Netflix decided to please fans of the Korean drama and published the first teaser for Season 3, which features a creepy character.

The 15-second clip shows three new players in numbered tracksuits entering an arena with the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll Yang-hee's back turned to them. After she shows her face at a railroad crossing, a boy doll appears on the other side of the tracks, looking back at her.

"Everyone, say hello to Chul-soo. "The Squid Game will be released in 2025," Netflix pointed out in X.

Recall 

Netflix has released the second season of The Squid Game with Ukrainian dubbing. Song Ki-hoon returns to the arena to save new participants, and the series will get new rules and the possibility of an early end to the game.

