Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the transfer of powers in the EU. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that this was pathetic and childish. This was reported on the social network X (Twitter) by the representative of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs, reports UNN.

“Pathetic and childish are the only words I can use to describe this decision.” With these strong words, Szijjarto condemned (Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw - ed.) Sikorski's decision to exclude the Hungarian ambassador from the opening ceremony of Poland's EU presidency,” Kovacs quoted Szijjarto as saying.

Context

Reuters reportedthat Poland decided not to invite Hungary's ambassador to an event on Friday marking the start of Warsaw's EU presidency after Budapest granted asylum to former Deputy Minister Marcin Romanowski, who is under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds.

On January 1, 2025, Poland began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, succeeding Hungary. The Polish government will focus on defense and security issues, organize ministerial meetings, and help resolve disputes in the process of adopting European laws.