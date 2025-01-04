ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42094 views

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the transfer of powers in the EU. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that this was pathetic and childish. This was reported on the social network X (Twitter) by the representative of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs, reports UNN.

“Pathetic and childish are the only words I can use to describe this decision.” With these strong words, Szijjarto condemned (Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw - ed.) Sikorski's decision to exclude the Hungarian ambassador from the opening ceremony of Poland's EU presidency,” Kovacs quoted Szijjarto as saying.

Context

Reuters reportedthat Poland decided not to invite Hungary's ambassador to an event on Friday marking the start of Warsaw's EU presidency after Budapest granted asylum to former Deputy Minister Marcin Romanowski, who is under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds. 

On January 1, 2025, Poland began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, succeeding Hungary. The Polish government will focus on defense and security issues, organize ministerial meetings, and help resolve disputes in the process of adopting European laws.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
polandPoland

