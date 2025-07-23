$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24527 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 28642 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 43964 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 53285 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 125199 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 74504 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 75186 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 83646 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 120903 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 114418 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
6.3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - ZelenskyyJuly 23, 02:46 AM • 37721 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 85437 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 146477 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade06:19 AM • 28732 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 24729 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24514 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 125179 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148311 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 193912 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 239946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 95998 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 220579 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 310151 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 319057 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 311022 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24561 views

Preventive restructuring has been introduced in Ukraine, allowing companies facing financial difficulties to avoid bankruptcy. This mechanism, implemented from European law, enables the review of debts and negotiation with creditors.

Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks

In the face of economic challenges, including those caused by the war, Ukrainian companies are seeking tools to maintain stability and avoid losing assets. One such tool is the preventive restructuring procedure. This legal mechanism allows businesses facing financial difficulties to avoid bankruptcy proceedings. UNN spoke with lawyers to find out the practical advantages and challenges of this mechanism.

What is preventive restructuring?

The idea of preventive restructuring originates from European law. As Sviatoslav Bolinskyi, CEO of the law firm "Bolinskyi and Team," explained in an exclusive comment to UNN, in the autumn of 2024, the Verkhovna Rada implemented EU Directive 2019/1023 into Ukrainian legislation. This directive has been successfully used by companies in crisis situations in European Union countries for several years. The corresponding changes supplemented the Code of Ukraine on Bankruptcy Procedures with a new book, "Preventive Restructuring."

Preventive restructuring is a legal mechanism that allows businesses facing financial difficulties to avoid bankruptcy proceedings. A company can proactively review its debt structure, develop a plan, agree on it with creditors, and avoid losing assets and business reputation. This will allow it to fulfill contractual obligations, preserve jobs, and prevent the liquidation of the enterprise. In simple terms: preventive restructuring helps stabilize the financial position of an enterprise and ensure its functioning in difficult economic conditions.

- the lawyer explained.

How it differs from bankruptcy or reorganization

Preventive restructuring was introduced precisely to prevent insolvency.

The difference of preventive restructuring is that it is aimed precisely at preventing bankruptcy. While the task of pre-trial reorganization was to restore solvency and avoid liquidation of the enterprise, the bankruptcy procedure is aimed at the subsequent liquidation of the company.

- Bolinskyi emphasized.

Serhii Zahorodnii, Head of Tax and Criminal Law Practice at AB "Serhii Paher," and lawyer, explained in an exclusive comment to UNN that the preventive restructuring procedure will be useful for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who want to restore their financial standing and avoid bankruptcy. 

A business with debts can independently initiate restructuring even before the debt becomes overdue and negotiate with the creditor before bankruptcy proceedings are opened and without court involvement.

- Zahorodnii noted.

How it works

The procedure can be initiated by both the debtor and the creditor. The company submits an application to the court with a restructuring plan and its concept. The court makes a decision to open the procedure within a few days. Also, a business can negotiate with the creditor before bankruptcy proceedings are opened and without court involvement. 

Next, negotiations with creditors take place. If there are several creditors, the plan is approved by a majority vote. In some cases, an administrator is appointed to control the implementation of the plan. Also, as in insolvency proceedings, an arbitration manager is involved.

During preventive restructuring, a moratorium on debt collection is introduced, and the debtor's property cannot be disposed of in any way (except for ordinary business activities). As a result of the procedure, the enterprise gradually repays its debts according to the plan. Also, the accrual of fines and other financial sanctions is stopped, and the possibility of opening bankruptcy proceedings is excluded.

- Serhii Zahorodnii explained.

For creditors, the procedure means predictability and control. They participate in negotiations, have a say in the plan, and have better chances of recovering funds.

Lawyers admit that the procedure is new, so certain questions remain open. For example, how preventive restructuring relates to asset freezes within criminal proceedings.

Regarding the parallel existence of the restructuring procedure and arrests within criminal proceedings - in essence, they can exist in parallel, but if the arrest within criminal proceedings contradicts the interests of the restructuring enterprise - in such a case, the party is not deprived of the opportunity, according to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, to apply to the court regarding the cancellation of measures to secure criminal proceedings.

- Sviatoslav Bolinskyi explained.

Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts22.07.25, 09:46 • 220400 views

In practice, the new mechanism is already starting to work. TOV "Try O", a developer and management company of the multifunctional complex "Gulliver" in Kyiv, became the first enterprise for which a preventive restructuring procedure was opened.

This precedent is being monitored in the business environment, as it can set the tone for the formation of judicial practice and creditors' trust in the new instrument. Preventive restructuring is a step towards modern European rules of the game, where a company's financial crisis does not doom it to liquidation, but gives it a chance to negotiate with creditors and recover.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublicationsFinance
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9