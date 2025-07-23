Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks

In the face of economic challenges, including those caused by the war, Ukrainian companies are seeking tools to maintain stability and avoid losing assets. One such tool is the preventive restructuring procedure. This legal mechanism allows businesses facing financial difficulties to avoid bankruptcy proceedings. UNN spoke with lawyers to find out the practical advantages and challenges of this mechanism.

What is preventive restructuring?

The idea of preventive restructuring originates from European law. As Sviatoslav Bolinskyi, CEO of the law firm "Bolinskyi and Team," explained in an exclusive comment to UNN, in the autumn of 2024, the Verkhovna Rada implemented EU Directive 2019/1023 into Ukrainian legislation. This directive has been successfully used by companies in crisis situations in European Union countries for several years. The corresponding changes supplemented the Code of Ukraine on Bankruptcy Procedures with a new book, "Preventive Restructuring."

Preventive restructuring is a legal mechanism that allows businesses facing financial difficulties to avoid bankruptcy proceedings. A company can proactively review its debt structure, develop a plan, agree on it with creditors, and avoid losing assets and business reputation. This will allow it to fulfill contractual obligations, preserve jobs, and prevent the liquidation of the enterprise. In simple terms: preventive restructuring helps stabilize the financial position of an enterprise and ensure its functioning in difficult economic conditions. - the lawyer explained.

How it differs from bankruptcy or reorganization

Preventive restructuring was introduced precisely to prevent insolvency.

The difference of preventive restructuring is that it is aimed precisely at preventing bankruptcy. While the task of pre-trial reorganization was to restore solvency and avoid liquidation of the enterprise, the bankruptcy procedure is aimed at the subsequent liquidation of the company. - Bolinskyi emphasized.

Serhii Zahorodnii, Head of Tax and Criminal Law Practice at AB "Serhii Paher," and lawyer, explained in an exclusive comment to UNN that the preventive restructuring procedure will be useful for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who want to restore their financial standing and avoid bankruptcy.

A business with debts can independently initiate restructuring even before the debt becomes overdue and negotiate with the creditor before bankruptcy proceedings are opened and without court involvement. - Zahorodnii noted.

How it works

The procedure can be initiated by both the debtor and the creditor. The company submits an application to the court with a restructuring plan and its concept. The court makes a decision to open the procedure within a few days. Also, a business can negotiate with the creditor before bankruptcy proceedings are opened and without court involvement.

Next, negotiations with creditors take place. If there are several creditors, the plan is approved by a majority vote. In some cases, an administrator is appointed to control the implementation of the plan. Also, as in insolvency proceedings, an arbitration manager is involved.

During preventive restructuring, a moratorium on debt collection is introduced, and the debtor's property cannot be disposed of in any way (except for ordinary business activities). As a result of the procedure, the enterprise gradually repays its debts according to the plan. Also, the accrual of fines and other financial sanctions is stopped, and the possibility of opening bankruptcy proceedings is excluded. - Serhii Zahorodnii explained.

For creditors, the procedure means predictability and control. They participate in negotiations, have a say in the plan, and have better chances of recovering funds.

Lawyers admit that the procedure is new, so certain questions remain open. For example, how preventive restructuring relates to asset freezes within criminal proceedings.

Regarding the parallel existence of the restructuring procedure and arrests within criminal proceedings - in essence, they can exist in parallel, but if the arrest within criminal proceedings contradicts the interests of the restructuring enterprise - in such a case, the party is not deprived of the opportunity, according to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, to apply to the court regarding the cancellation of measures to secure criminal proceedings. - Sviatoslav Bolinskyi explained.

Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts

In practice, the new mechanism is already starting to work. TOV "Try O", a developer and management company of the multifunctional complex "Gulliver" in Kyiv, became the first enterprise for which a preventive restructuring procedure was opened.

This precedent is being monitored in the business environment, as it can set the tone for the formation of judicial practice and creditors' trust in the new instrument. Preventive restructuring is a step towards modern European rules of the game, where a company's financial crisis does not doom it to liquidation, but gives it a chance to negotiate with creditors and recover.