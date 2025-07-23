$41.770.05
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26233 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft on July 22, 2025. The pilot ejected and survived, the plane crashed into an uninhabited area due to electronic malfunction.

DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the crash of a Mirage-2000 fighter jet in Volyn, the SBI reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The State Bureau of Investigation promptly, immediately after the official announcement, launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft in Volyn. The accident occurred on the evening of July 22, 2025, at one of the region's airfields during a combat flight mission," the SBI statement reads.

Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected22.07.25, 22:54 • 22590 views

Immediately after the incident, as indicated by the bureau, SBI investigators and operational officers went to the scene. "To ensure a quick, comprehensive, and objective investigation, a special investigative group has been created from among the most experienced employees of the territorial administration and the central apparatus of the SBI, who have experience investigating military aviation disasters," the bureau reported.

"It was preliminarily established that after takeoff, the pilot informed the flight director about a critical electronic malfunction. The aircraft crashed into an uninhabited area and sank into a flooded crater in a swampy area. Thanks to the pilot's professional actions, casualties and destruction on the ground were avoided," the SBI noted.

The pilot, reportedly, ejected in time, and was promptly found by the search and rescue team. The serviceman's condition is stable, and he has been provided with the necessary assistance.

The incident was classified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a catastrophe.

"Currently, investigators have inspected the scene, seized official documentation and other material evidence, and questioned witnesses. Interrogations of responsible persons, technical examinations, as well as analysis and decoding of data from the flight recorder are planned. The investigation pays special attention to studying the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation regulations, and the effectiveness of control by responsible persons," the SBI reported.

In parallel, as noted, an official investigation is underway in the military unit to establish all causes and conditions that could have led to the emergency.

The investigation, the bureau indicated, is under special control of the SBI leadership given the strategic importance of aviation safety in wartime conditions.

Mirage-2000 crash in Ukraine: Ihnat made a statement23.07.25, 03:22 • 6960 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Dassault Mirage 2000
Volyn Oblast
