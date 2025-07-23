$41.820.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mirage-2000 crash in Ukraine: Ihnat made a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1924 views

A French Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine due to equipment failure. According to the spokesman for the Air Force, the pilot acted competently in a crisis situation. Ihnat urged media and relevant experts not to jump to premature conclusions.

Mirage-2000 crash in Ukraine: Ihnat made a statement

Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the crash of a French Mirage-2000 fighter jet in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ihnat, the Mirage-2000 pilot acted competently in a crisis situation.

It was no longer possible to save the plane, but the pilot did everything to direct the aircraft to a safe place, away from the populated area.

- wrote the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He urged media and relevant experts not to jump to premature conclusions.

"Such things happen with equipment in the sky, the causes will be clarified. Similar events are not uncommon in world practice. The main thing is that he is alive and well, and without consequences on the ground," Ihnat summarized.

Recall

Earlier, during a flight mission, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine due to equipment failure, and the pilot ejected. According to the Air Force, the search and rescue team found the pilot, and his condition is stable.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Dassault Mirage 2000
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
