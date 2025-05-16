Ukrainian F-16 fighter crashed during night attack: pilot successfully ejected
Kyiv • UNN
On May 16, 2025, communication with the F-16 was lost. The pilot managed to steer the plane away from the city and ejected. He was evacuated, his condition is satisfactory, an investigation is underway.
On Friday, May 16, 2025, at about 03:30, contact with an F-16 aircraft was lost. The Ukrainian fighter jet was performing a mission to repel an enemy air attack. An emergency situation occurred on board and the pilot had to eject. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
Details
According to preliminary data, the pilot destroyed three air targets and was working on the fourth, using an aircraft gun. However, an emergency occurred on board.
The pilot took the plane away from the settlement and successfully ejected
Thanks to the prompt work of the search and rescue team, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated.
The pilot's condition is satisfactory, he is in a safe place, his life and health are not in danger
It is noted that a commission has been appointed to objectively clarify all the circumstances, which has already started its work.
Recall
On the morning of April 28, a Su-27 fighter jet was lost during a combat mission, the pilot successfully ejected. The causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission, which has already begun its work, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Air Force: F-16 pilot killed in combat mission12.04.25, 13:25 • 6089 views