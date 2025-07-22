Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected

Due to equipment failure, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine; the pilot ejected, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force.

On the evening of July 22, 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, an aviation equipment failure occurred, which the pilot reported to flight control. He then acted competently, as required in crisis situations, and successfully ejected. - the report says.

According to the Air Force, the search and rescue team found the pilot, whose condition is stable.

On the ground, there were no casualties. A special commission has been appointed to establish the causes of the aviation incident. - the report says.

