Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected
Kyiv • UNN
On July 22, 2025, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine due to aviation equipment failure. The pilot successfully ejected after reporting a malfunction.
Due to equipment failure, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine; the pilot ejected, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force.
On the evening of July 22, 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, an aviation equipment failure occurred, which the pilot reported to flight control. He then acted competently, as required in crisis situations, and successfully ejected.
According to the Air Force, the search and rescue team found the pilot, whose condition is stable.
On the ground, there were no casualties. A special commission has been appointed to establish the causes of the aviation incident.
