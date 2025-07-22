Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 14074 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 39822 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 58416 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 58340 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 53388 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 57716 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47136 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37722 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27102 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33120 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.3m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayorJuly 22, 01:18 PM • 22748 views
Kyiv hit by bad weather: construction crane fell, streets floodedJuly 22, 02:57 PM • 6218 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief MagamedrasulovJuly 22, 03:14 PM • 21405 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 39904 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl05:10 PM • 7400 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 98006 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 147358 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 145010 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 141477 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 173292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bongbong Marcos
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 39998 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 175081 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 267100 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 279197 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 273098 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

On July 22, 2025, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine due to aviation equipment failure. The pilot successfully ejected after reporting a malfunction.

Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine, pilot ejected

Due to equipment failure, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed in Ukraine; the pilot ejected, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force.

On the evening of July 22, 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, an aviation equipment failure occurred, which the pilot reported to flight control. He then acted competently, as required in crisis situations, and successfully ejected.

- the report says.

According to the Air Force, the search and rescue team found the pilot, whose condition is stable.

On the ground, there were no casualties. A special commission has been appointed to establish the causes of the aviation incident.

- the report says.

Ukrainian F-16 fighter crashed during night attack: pilot successfully ejected16.05.25, 07:44 • 9037 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dassault Mirage 2000
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9