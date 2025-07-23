$41.770.05
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
09:26 AM
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 18000 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 29783 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 81452 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 60086 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 66521 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 79886 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 119714 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 113801 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 102537 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
Publications
Exclusives
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 5408 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, including Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, to discuss the work of the departments after the adoption of legislative changes. The participants agreed on a joint action plan to strengthen Ukraine and ensure justice.

"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, including Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, where they discussed the work of the agencies in light of the legislative changes adopted the day before, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices under martial law, reports a correspondent of  UNN.

I gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, the Prosecutor General was also present. A very necessary meeting, a frank and useful conversation that really helps. We all have a common enemy – the Russian occupiers, and the protection of the Ukrainian state implies sufficient strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption systems, and therefore – a real sense of justice.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized that criminal proceedings should not drag on for years without legal verdicts, and those who work against Ukraine should not feel comfortable and not feel what the inevitability of punishment is.

"I am grateful to all participants of our meeting today: SBU, NABU, SAP, NACP, SBI, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prosecutor General. Thank you for your readiness to work as a team – in the team of Ukraine. And for the interests of Ukraine. We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, the meeting discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that will strengthen the work of each institution and resolve existing contradictions. "Everyone will work together, we will support at the political level," he added.

"We agreed that next week there will be a deep working meeting on the plan of general actions. And in two weeks, a joint plan should be ready – what steps are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine and resolve existing issues, provide more justice and truly protect the interests of Ukrainian society," the President added.

 Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada  voted  in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances Under Martial Law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. This primarily concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

On the same day in the evening, it became known that the President signed the document.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this22.07.25, 17:10 • 102539 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
