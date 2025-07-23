$41.820.07
Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3442 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs reported to President Zelenskyy on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade, Colonel Maksym Kazban. He fought for Ukraine since 2014, leading "Lyut" in 2024.

Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a report from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko regarding the circumstances of the death of Maksym Kazban, commander of the "Lyut" brigade, UNN writes.

Details

"The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the circumstances of the death of Colonel Maksym Kazban, commander of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut," Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday on social media.

The President stated: "A heavy loss. He was a strong warrior, devoted to Ukraine and the defense of our state."

"He fought for Ukraine since 2014 as part of the Airborne Assault Forces, a special forces unit of the Security Service of Ukraine. In 2024, he headed "Lyut." There were many reasons to thank the brigade under the command of Colonel Kazban. Eternal memory!" Zelenskyy noted.

Commander of the "Lyut" brigade Maksym Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk region22.07.25, 21:35 • 16330 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
