Intelligence: War criminal involved in killing civilians in Hroza village in critical condition after explosion

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138193 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175164 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104598 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134024 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103277 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105473 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153912 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183942 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152774 views
Intelligence: War criminal involved in killing civilians in Hroza village in critical condition after explosion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55582 views

An explosion occurred in the city of Shuya, as a result of which Russian Captain Konstantin Nagayko was seriously injured. He was involved in a missile attack on the village of Groza, where 59 civilians were killed.

As a result of the explosion in the Russian city of Shuya, a war criminal, Captain Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the killing of civilians in the village of Groza, is in critical condition. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"On January 3, 2025, an explosion occurred in the village of Shuya, Ivanovo region, Russia, in the epicenter of which was the commander of the battery of the 112th missile brigade of the 1st tank army of the Western military district of the Russian Federation (military unit 03333)  , captain nagayko konstantin vladimirovich. He was on duty in his military unit, and now he is near death," the DIU informs.

It is noted that Nahayko has multiple shrapnel injuries to virtually all organs, including the brain - he underwent skull trepanation.  

"Captain Nagayko was born on November 6, 1995, in the town of Svobodny  , Amur Region, Russia. He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailov Military Artillery Academy," the statement said.

Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion12.02.24, 16:24 • 23810 views

He was directly involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine. He was involved in attacks with Iskander ballistic missiles on civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"In particular, a Nagayk unit committed a war crime in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, on October 5, 2023, when it launched a missile attack on a cafe during a wake. It killed 59 civilian Ukrainians, including an eight-year-old boy," informs the GUR.

Ukrainian intelligence reports that there are depressing rumors in Russia's 112th Missile Brigade that the 29-year-old Russian Nagyk killer has almost no chance. His condition is critical.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice.

Recall

On October 5, in the afternoon, Russians attacked a shop and a cafe in the village of Groza, Kupyansk district. Up to 60 local residents gathered in the cafe to mourn the death of a fellow villager. Adults and children, women and men. Around 13:30, a Russian missile hit the place. The building collapsed. People were trapped under the rubble.

On October 5, a missile attack by Russian troops on the village of Groza in Kharkiv region resulted in 52 deaths  .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising