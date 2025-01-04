Intelligence: War criminal involved in killing civilians in Hroza village in critical condition after explosion

As a result of the explosion in the Russian city of Shuya, a war criminal, Captain Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the killing of civilians in the village of Groza, is in critical condition. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"On January 3, 2025, an explosion occurred in the village of Shuya, Ivanovo region, Russia, in the epicenter of which was the commander of the battery of the 112th missile brigade of the 1st tank army of the Western military district of the Russian Federation (military unit 03333) , captain nagayko konstantin vladimirovich. He was on duty in his military unit, and now he is near death," the DIU informs.

It is noted that Nahayko has multiple shrapnel injuries to virtually all organs, including the brain - he underwent skull trepanation.

"Captain Nagayko was born on November 6, 1995, in the town of Svobodny , Amur Region, Russia. He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailov Military Artillery Academy," the statement said.

He was directly involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine. He was involved in attacks with Iskander ballistic missiles on civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"In particular, a Nagayk unit committed a war crime in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, on October 5, 2023, when it launched a missile attack on a cafe during a wake. It killed 59 civilian Ukrainians, including an eight-year-old boy," informs the GUR.

Ukrainian intelligence reports that there are depressing rumors in Russia's 112th Missile Brigade that the 29-year-old Russian Nagyk killer has almost no chance. His condition is critical.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice.

On October 5, in the afternoon, Russians attacked a shop and a cafe in the village of Groza, Kupyansk district. Up to 60 local residents gathered in the cafe to mourn the death of a fellow villager. Adults and children, women and men. Around 13:30, a Russian missile hit the place. The building collapsed. People were trapped under the rubble.

On October 5, a missile attack by Russian troops on the village of Groza in Kharkiv region resulted in 52 deaths .