Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion

Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23812 views

A former law enforcement officer from Kharkiv region was charged with treason for siding with Russian troops during the occupation and working at their checkpoints, and then fleeing to Russia with his brother. In addition, the brothers are suspected of directing an enemy missile at a cafe in the village of Groza.

A former law enforcement officer from Kharkiv region, who, together with his brother, launched a missile at the village of Groza, was served with a notice of suspicion of treason, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"...the former law enforcement officer was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2022, during the occupation of Kupiansk, the suspect voluntarily defected to the enemy. He became the "acting inspector of the road patrol service of the State Road Safety Inspectorate" in the so-called "Department of Internal Affairs of the Provisional Civil Administration of Kharkiv Region.

The suspect was on duty at enemy checkpoints, unreasonably stopping and seizing cars from civilians.

Subsequently, he received a new "position" from the occupiers and became an "inspector (road patrol service) of platoon No. 1 of a separate company of the traffic police of the State Road Safety Inspectorate".

Before the de-occupation of Kharkiv region, the suspect and his brother fled to the territory of Russia. Both brothers were dismissed from the law enforcement agency.

Add

In October 2023, the brothers were notified of suspicion of launching a rocket attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district. The attack killed 59 civilians and injured 5 others.

An indictment on high treason is pending in court against the older brother, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

