Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion

A former law enforcement officer from Kharkiv region, who, together with his brother, launched a missile at the village of Groza, was served with a notice of suspicion of treason, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"...the former law enforcement officer was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2022, during the occupation of Kupiansk, the suspect voluntarily defected to the enemy. He became the "acting inspector of the road patrol service of the State Road Safety Inspectorate" in the so-called "Department of Internal Affairs of the Provisional Civil Administration of Kharkiv Region.

The suspect was on duty at enemy checkpoints, unreasonably stopping and seizing cars from civilians.

Subsequently, he received a new "position" from the occupiers and became an "inspector (road patrol service) of platoon No. 1 of a separate company of the traffic police of the State Road Safety Inspectorate".

Before the de-occupation of Kharkiv region, the suspect and his brother fled to the territory of Russia. Both brothers were dismissed from the law enforcement agency.

Add

In October 2023, the brothers were notified of suspicion of launching a rocket attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district. The attack killed 59 civilians and injured 5 others.

An indictment on high treason is pending in court against the older brother, the Prosecutor General's Office added.