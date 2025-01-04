Limiting coefficients for the largest pensions have been introduced: what it means and who will be affected

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 71591 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154238 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130972 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138353 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136384 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111455 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104604 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134279 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134279 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 61632 views

05:55 PM • 61632 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 103453 views

06:08 PM • 103453 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 105657 views

06:35 PM • 105657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154229 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175385 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184092 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184092 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134279 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134279 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144207 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135753 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135753 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152831 views
Limiting coefficients for the largest pensions have been introduced: what it means and who will be affected

Limiting coefficients for the largest pensions have been introduced: what it means and who will be affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41392 views

Ukraine is introducing limiting coefficients for pensions exceeding UAH 23,610. The restrictions will not apply to combatants and military personnel who have been defending the country since 2014.

Ukraine has introduced restrictive coefficients for special pensions. This means limiting pensions, which today can be 60, 80 or even 100 thousand hryvnias and above. The restrictions will not apply to people who have been fighting at the front or have participated in the defense of the homeland since 2014. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

The Ministry of Social Policy stated that today the pension system has accumulated imbalances that make the system unfair and non-transparent, and reduce both trust in the pension system and motivation to pay the unified social contribution in society.

The Ministry of Social Policy said that, in particular, three important bills have already been developed to help correct the shortcomings of current legislation and establish greater fairness in the pension system. These are draft laws on the modernization of the PAYG pension system, the introduction of funded pensions, and social insurance reform.

In addition, several important steps have been taken in the State Budget Law.

"In particular, given that the pension system must ensure the payment of pensions to all Ukrainians without exception in the context of very limited financial resources due to the war, the Law "On the State Budget for 2025" approved the norm on the application in 2025 of restrictive coefficients to pensions that are 4 or more times higher than the average pension in the country, or 10 subsistence minimums for disabled persons," the statement said.

In particular, we are talking about limiting pensions, which today can be 60, 80 or even 100 thousand hryvnias and above.

"Important: the restrictions will NOT apply to the pensions of people who are currently fighting at the front or participated in the defense of the homeland from Russian aggression since 2014. At the same time, the limiting coefficients will reduce the huge difference between the so-called "special" and general pensions," the Ministry of Social Policy informs.

Received increased pensions: five heads of regional prosecutor's offices resigned25.10.24, 20:14 • 17273 views

Pursuant to the law "On the State Budget for 2025," the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that defines the size of these coefficients.

According to the resolution, pensions exceeding 10 subsistence minimums (including those determined by court decisions) will be subject to reduction factors.

The mechanism will work in such a way that the higher the pension amount, the higher the coefficient will be applied:

⦁ a coefficient of 0.5 will be applied to the part of the pension that exceeds 10 subsistence minimums (UAH 23,610) and does not exceed 11 subsistence minimums (UAH 25,971);

⦁ to the part of the pension that exceeds 11 PM (UAH 25,971) and does not exceed 13 PM (UAH 30,693) - 0.4

⦁ to the part of the pension that exceeds 13 PM (UAH 30,693) and does not exceed 17 PM (UAH 40,137) - 0.3

⦁ to the part of the pension that exceeds 17 PM (UAH 40,137) and does not exceed 21 PM (UAH 49,581) - 0.2

⦁ to the part of the pension exceeding 21 PM (UAH 49,581) - 0.1.

"Thus, the differentiation of pension amounts remains, but, taking into account the realities of wartime, limited funding and, most importantly, the fairness and proportionality of pension calculation, the above restrictions will be applied in 2025," the Ministry informs.

Pension indexation in 2025: when will it happen01.01.25, 07:30 • 82979 views

In addition, the Ministry of Social Policy emphasizes that the restrictions will apply only to the amount of payment that is NOT the insurance part of the pension (i.e., for which no insurance contributions were paid), but is an additional payment from the state for work in certain security or other structures.

"About 17.6 thousand "special" pensioners will be affected by the rule," the statement said.

The Ministry also points out that the decision to introduce the limiting coefficients was made in the law "On the State Budget for 2025", since it is the state budget that finances all expenditures on special pensions.

The restrictions are due to the existing financial constraints caused by martial law. At the same time, the insured (i.e., covered by insurance contributions and guaranteed by the Constitution) part of pensions will be paid without restrictions; the coefficients are applied only to the part of the payment that is not covered by contributions and is an additional "privilege" from the state for certain professions and/or categories of persons. Thus, by its decision, the Government implemented the provision of the Law by defining the mechanism for applying the coefficients.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

