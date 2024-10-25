Received increased pensions: five heads of regional prosecutor's offices resigned
Kyiv • UNN
The heads of five regional prosecutor's offices and one specialized one have written letters of resignation due to receiving increased pensions. The PGO is conducting an investigation into the legitimacy of pensions and the disability status of prosecutors.
The heads of Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Cherkasy regional prosecutor's offices and the specialized defense prosecutor's office in the Southern region have written letters of resignation. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office quoted the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
We continue to take comprehensive measures to counteract and prevent abuse in the prosecution bodies. Five heads of regional prosecutor's offices and the head of one of the specialized defense prosecutor's offices have written letters of resignation. These are the heads of Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Cherkasy regional prosecutor's offices and the specialized defense prosecutor's office in the Southern region. All of them received increased pensions in connection with their length of service, appointed by a court decision
Add
It is noted that an internal investigation is currently underway into the legality of prosecutors acquiring the status of a person with a disability and the accrual of pension payments to prosecutors.
The Prosecutor General's Office also held the first meeting of an independent commission to select candidates for inclusion in the personnel reserve for managerial positions in regional and district prosecutor's offices.
In addition, the Council of Prosecutors supported amendments to the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office" aimed at preventing prosecutors from receiving pensions at the same time as their salaries.
"According to these proposals, prosecutors will be paid a long-service pension only after they leave their jobs. That is, according to the principle: either salary or pension. The relevant developments will be transferred to the subject of the legislative initiative," Kostin said.
Recall
The Prosecutor General's Office reported on an internal investigation into possible abuses by prosecutors in obtaining disability groups. Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions have the highest percentage of prosecutors with disability status.