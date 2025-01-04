ukenru
Zelensky signs law on liquidation of KRAIL

Zelensky signs law on liquidation of KRAIL

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59577 views

The President has signed a law liquidating the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries starting from April 1, 2025. The new regulator will receive expanded powers and strengthen control over the gambling market.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 9256-d on the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising. This was reported by UNN with reference to the document card.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the law card reads.

Addendum

In December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada voted to liquidate KRAIL on April 1, 2025, and create a new gambling regulator. The law strengthens control over the gambling market and establishes new fines for operators.

According to the draft law, it is planned to liquidate the CRGL, which currently conducts state regulation of activities in the field of organizing and conducting gambling, and to create a "central executive body that ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of organizing and conducting gambling and lottery, as well as an authorized body within the limits of their powers defined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

The functions of such a body include:

⦁ approving regulations on issues within its competence;

⦁ generalization of the practice of applying legislation on the organization and conduct of gambling;

⦁ drafting laws and other regulatory acts in the field of gambling organization and conduct;

⦁ developing and submitting to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval the licensing conditions for conducting business activities in the field of organizing and conducting gambling;

⦁ approval of the list, forms and procedure for reporting by gambling organizers;

⦁ establishing the procedure for inspecting gambling equipment;

⦁ developing and submitting to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval the procedure for the functioning of the State Online Monitoring System;

⦁ establishing an algorithm for generating a unique player identifier;

⦁ setting limits on gambling expenditures and the time of participation in gambling;

⦁ establishing the principles of responsible gaming.

The new body will also have to develop methodological recommendations on:

⦁ setting the maximum time of continuous participation in online gambling per day for one account (player);

⦁ introduction of mandatory breaks in the game;

⦁ Setting the maximum game time per week;

⦁ setting a limit on player spending on the game during a certain period of time (day, week, month) with the possibility of changing such a limit no more than once a month.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

